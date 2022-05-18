Fête returns to Nature Centre with extravaganza

Laval’s renowned and decades-old tradition of a Fête nationale extravaganza is back this year with a large-scale spectacle at the Nature Center on June 24.
The free party will appeal to people of all origins, ages and musical tastes, thanks to a diverse program. Starting at 8:30 p.m., many renowned artists will take turns thrilling the crowd to the sound of great Quebec classics and unexpected mixes, featuring FouKi, High Klassified, Hubert Lenoir, Isabelle Boulay, Klô Pelgag, Les Louanges and more, with the annual “patriotic text” written by Michel-Marc Bouchard and Caroline Dawson and a finale with fireworks.
“The Fête nationale in Laval is a secret less and less well kept, attracting tens of thousands of people from all over Quebec” said Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “As FouKi would (almost) say in Copilote, it's time to drive "su'a quatre-quarante direction l'pont Pie-IX" to come and have fun "ZayZay".
The big show kicks off at 8:30 p.m., but the site will be accessible from 5:30 p.m. with food trucks on site and a host of activities offered for the entire family: entertainment, face painting and inflatable games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the end of the evening, after the fireworks, free shuttles will be available to transport spectators to Montmorency metro.
It was in December that city council approved a $2.05 million agreement with Corporation de la Salle André-Mathieu ([co]motion) for staging the celebrations in 2022-2023-2024. The contracts, awarded without tender in line with the Cities and Towns Act, include assistance from the city’s culture, recreation and sport divisions, police, communications and marketing, fire service, engineering and public works. Last year’s virtual show cost $218,452. Laval’s opposition questioned the necessity of a $2.05 million price-tag for three celebrations, and proposed “something more on a local, human scale,” in neighborhoods, which would allow citizens “to appropriate the Fête for themselves.”
