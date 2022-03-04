An exploratory committee has been formed to look into the possibility of forming a new provincial party for this year's election, with candidates in all of Quebec's 125 ridings.
Colin Standish, who heads the Task Force on Linguistic Policy, which was formed to fight Quebec's proposed expanded language law Bill 96, told the media a decision whether to form the party will be made in the coming months.
"We really see a lack of credible options for all Quebecers, which obviously includes English-speakers, French-speakers, newcomers and indigenous people," Standish said on The Elias Makos show on CJAD Friday morning.
The website, exploratorycommittee.ca, says "linguistic, educational, and religious rights are under attack. Since the election of the Coalition Avenir Québec in 2018, we have seen unjust laws proposed or adopted: Bill 21, Bill 40, and Bill 96. Join concerned Quebecers to build a party that respects you and will fight for you in the National Assembly."
The website says organizers are "serious, established, responsible citizens who have been abandoned by the mainstream political parties who believe Quebecers deserve a better option.
"We are exploring the prospect of a new political party to speak on behalf of people orphaned by the political process: English-speakers, Allophones, French-speakers, and Indigenous peoples. We are looking to our communities and all of Quebec society for support and input as to our next steps."
The group says it stands for "minority rights, linguistic rights, indigenous rights, religious freedom, bilingualism, national unity and unifying Quebecers in common purpose."
Standish said on CJAD that all the existing parties have flaws when it comes to freedoms and prosperity "for all Quebecers.
"We don't want this to be a protest party, not just an anglophone party. It is a party that will hopefully unite all Quebecers, we want a broad tent in that regard. But it's not about putting water in our wine regarding the core aspects of our principles — bilingualism, basic human rights and freedoms, prosperity and good governance.... This is about a new post-Quiet Revolution vision for what the future of Quebec is, not just a reactionary movement, not just a protest party, but a constructive force to reclaim the destiny for all Quebecers. This is a new movement that will unite Quebecers in a profound way."
Those who wish to communicate with the exploratory committee can do so at comiteexploratoirequebec@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.