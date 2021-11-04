First, the Quebec government said all healthcare workers had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or face suspension without pay. Then, facing short staffing, they announced those workers had until Nov. 15 to get vaccinated.
Then, the government hinted not all heathcare workers would have to be vaccinated.
And on Nov. 3, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that existing health care workers will not have to be vaccinated after all. However, they will be "rigorously" tested three times a week and will be suspended without pay if they refuse testing. Those unvaccinated will also not be receiving recently announced bonuses for nurses.
"To deprive ourselves of 8,000 people will have devastating consequences for our network," Dubé told the media, adding that 5,000 have direct contact with patients.
Now, only those who are newly hired will be required to be vaccinated. Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said 97 percent of public healthcare workers are now vaccinated.
Lawyer Natalia Manole had challenged the vaccine requirement before Quebec Superior Court, saying COVID testing should be sufficient. A ruling on her request for an injunction is still expected Nov. 15.
The Canadian Medical Association expressed disappointment with Quebec's decision, and a similar one made by Ontario.
"We know that governments have not made these decisions lightly, having a dual responsibility for the safety and security of the health system," said Dr. Katharine Smart, CMA President. "On one hand, there is a collective responsibility to protect those in our care and the public from COVID-19. On the other hand, the health system has been neglected for so long that the health, wellness and supply of health workers are at critically low levels. Governments are therefore unable to implement measures such as mandatory vaccines of health workers to prevent further transmission of the virus, especially to vulnerable patients, without the risk that the supply of these workers will be further diminished."
Smart added that "when governments are unable to adopt every health measure necessary to protect their populations during a pandemic because it will mean that current staffing shortages will worsen, it's a mark of ongoing system failure. With early discussions of a fifth wave of the pandemic already underway, we need to bring solutions to this crisis now. And we, at the CMA, are ready to be part of the solution."
