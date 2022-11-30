Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says there will have to be exceptions to Premier François Legault's stated goal of 100 percent francophone immigrants by 2026.
During his National Assembly inaugural speech Wednesday afternoon, Legault bemoaned recent statistics regarding the percentage of those in the province speaking French at home.
"From 2001 to 2021, the proportion of people speaking French most often at home went from 82.3 percent to 77.5 percent in Quebec," Legault said. "In Montreal, we went from 54.6 percent to 48.3 percent. Below 50 percent! It is imperative to halt this decline and reverse the trend.
"It is my duty!"
Fitzgibbon said Wednesday that while it would be nice to have 100 percent francophone new immigrants, "you have to be realistic, you have to balance that with our needs. We have to make exceptions."
Fitzgibbon cited the South Korean company Posco, which is creating a production plant in Quebec for active cathode materials, used in lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The Minister said experts in particular fields do not always come from French-speaking countries.
"There are Koreans who are here with Posco," he recalls.
Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette said French-speaking and Francotropic countries — the latter with some connection to French —will be given priority.
“Are the French speakers going to be enough for our goal?" she said. "That's what we're going to see in practice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.