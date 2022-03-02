The Plante Administration has introduced its committee on the French language.
Chaired by former MNA and municipal Official Opposition leader Louise Harel, the committee will advise and support the administration in implementation of its 2021-2024 Action Plan to promote French. It also aims to mobilize the Montreal community around the influence and promotion of the use of French as a common language, to strengthen the positioning of Montreal as a French-speaking metropolis in the Americas and to raise awareness among institutional and governmental partners of the realities of Montreal.
A first meeting is scheduled for March 9.
Harel was member of the National Assembly from 1981 to 2008, and then leader of the Official Opposition at the city hall from 2009 to 2013. She will be joined by 8 others, including former PQ minister of Culture and Communications Louise Beaudoin and journalist Anne Lagacé Dowson, who is known for playing a unifying role in the Quebec media landscape.
Montreal executive-committee president Dominique Ollivier said the composition of the committee reflects “today’s Montréal…The members of the committee come from the community, cultural and economic spheres as well as from public policy. Together, they will be able to offer varied points of view on the state of the French language in Montreal and original measures to stimulate its use.”
Other committee members: Jean-Philippe Alepins, director of public and private funding at the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT); Stella Guy, former president and director general of the Office des services de garde à l’enfance; Vision Diversité president and CEO Aida Kamar; author and former Union des écrivaines et écrivains québécois president Stanley Péan; co-founder of Gallea Lin Zi Shang; and multi-disciplinary artist Elkahna Talbi.
The city is also creating two prizes. The Prix de reconnaissance en valorisation de la langue française will recognize individuals who have worked to promote the French language, and the Prix Projet Coup de cœur, which will be awarded to local organizations that produce projects that significantly contribute to the use or spread of the French language in Montreal.
