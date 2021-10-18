A Montreal man who was wrongfully arrested and handcuffed by a pair of Montreal cops in 2017 has been vindicated following yet another ruling that the police had racially profiled him.
Errol Burke's nightmare unfolded when he stopped at a dépanneur on Décarie near Bourret and was arrested by two officers using what a police ethics board judge called excessive force while they were searching for a man that didn't even resemble him.
Four years and nine months after the incident Burke told reporters that he was relieved by the ruling which affirmed his version of events of being wrongfully detained.
Officers Jean-Philippe Théorêt and Pierre Auger released him after discovering they had the wrong man, but that wasn’t good enough for the judge who declared their behavior failed to “preserve the trust and consideration required by their functions...”
Not only did they handcuff and detain him, but they also used excessive force and didn't tell him why they were arresting him according to the judge, who added that they neglected the victim’s safety.
The city's police ethics committee will rule on what punishment the police officers will face at a later date, while the case will also be heard before the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal next year, the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse also finding the pair guilty of racial profiling last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.