Quebec's police ethics committee has ruled that Laval police officer Michael Boutin racially profiled Pradel Content, a Black man, while at a gas station in 2017 when Content was stopped for an alleged distracted driving infraction.
The committee said the officer shoved Content, knocked Content's Samsung phone out of his hand, and forced him to unlock the phone to erase the video recording of what took place between them. The officer also said that in the U.S., unlike Quebec, police "shoot people like you there." Content replied, says the ruling, “but at least the police are shot back.”
Quebecers are allowed to film police.
Fo Niemi, whose Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations supported Content's complaints, said the officer's violations included "racial profiling, illegal arrest, abuse of authority, and filing a false incident report two months after the fact." CRARR also pointed out on its Facebook page that the sanctions against the officer will be revealed early next year.
Content, with Niemi at a virtual news conference Friday, said he was shocked, but not frightened, by what the officer said, and it was lucky the des Laurentides gas station had surveillance video that captured the encounter. Content also contested the ticket in court and won, and filed complaints with the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal, the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission, as well as the Quebec Police Ethics Committee. The commission also ruled in favour of Content, and awarded him $24,000.
The ethics committee found the officer's explanations to be "ridiculous" and "implausible." They also ruled that "Mr. Content's race played a definite role in Constable Boutin's decision to stop him...Indeed, while Constable Boutin may have had reasonable cause to stop Mr. Content, he had no reason to act as he did in slapping Mr. Content's hand and shoving him.”
Content told the news conference there are good police officers "but the bad ones have to be rooted out and they have to be watched,” he said Friday.
The Laval police service told CTV News that it would apply sanctions and that "integrity, respect and diversity are at the heart of our service's values and guide our daily actions and our ongoing commitment to the Laval community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.