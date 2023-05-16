The Ethics Commissioner of the National Assembly has opened an investigation into Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette after he recently appointed a friend of his, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, to be a Court of Quebec judge.
Commissioner Ariane Mignolet was acting on a complaint from Liberal Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji. The MNA is accusing the Justice Minister of violating the National Assembly's codes of ethics and professional conduct.
"We welcome the decision of the Ethics Commisisoner to go ahead with an investigation into the recent revelations regarding the Minister of Justice," Derraji tweeted. "It is very worrying to think that the Minister of Justice, a lawyer by training, failed to seek an opinion from the Ethics Commissioner before making the said appointment to the Council of Ministers. This is not worthy of an officer of justice! Our justice system must remain impartial so that the population does not lose confidence. This is why we are going to follow the investigation."
Le Soleil revealed the facts of the friendship between Jolin-Barrette May 4, including the fact Jolin-Barrette officiated at Gosselin's 2015 wedding.
The Justice Minister said he followed the rules of the appointment process, and that he will fully cooperate with the Ethics Commissioner. The Justice Minister's office also said an independent selection committee chooses the top three candidates to be a judge, he makes a choice and the council of ministers has to approve the appointment. Still, Jolin-Barrette said he would now say he was in a conflict of interest if the same situation arose, and that he would be willing to change judicial appointment rules.
Premier François Legault said he did not believe there was a conflict of interest in this case.
