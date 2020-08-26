Erin O'Toole wins Conservative leadership

Erin O’Toole won the Conservative Party leadership early Monday morning over rivals Peter MacKay, Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan. MacKay was the favourite going into the vote. O’Toole won on the third ballot with 57 percent of the vote to MacKay’s 43 percent. Lewis came in a surprisingly strong third and Sloan came in fourth.
O’Toole defeated MacKay decisively in Quebec, and picked up the later ballot votes after Lewis and Sloan were eliminated. MacKay’s numbers were strong in Atlantic Canada and Ontario, but O’Toole won in Alberta and Quebec and posted strong numbers in all of the other provinces.
O’Toole started his acceptance speech by introducing himself to, “...the millions of Canadians that I am meeting tonight for the first time…Hello, I’m Erin O’Toole….You are going to be seeing and hearing a lot from me in the coming weeks. I want you to know that I am here to fight for you and your families.” O’Toole added that he has, “spent my entire adult life trying to serve Canada and its people.
O’Toole thanked his rivals, all leadership campaign volunteers and those who voted for him. “You put your faith in me to lead this historic party and I am honoured and humbled,” he said. “I promise you, I will not let you down. Today, you have given me a clear mission — to unite our party, to champion our conservative principles, to show Canadians what we know so well — that Justin Trudeau and his team are failing our great country.”
O’Toole said his party “must continue to point out Liberal failings and corruption. “But we also must show Canadians our vision for a stronger, prosperous and more united Canada,” he added. “Canada can — and must — do better and Conservatives will work hard to earn the trust and confidence of Canadians in the next election.”
O’Toole said a new election could take place as soon as this fall, as the Liberals have a minority government.”But as more than 260,000 passionate Conservatives have already shown in this record breaking leadership amidst a pandemic — the Conservative Party will be ready for the next election. And we will win the next election.”
“Hundreds of family businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy. We see tariffs on aluminum rising and no deal for Canadian lumber. Warren Buffet cancelled his multi-billion dollar investment in the Saguenay because of the illegal blockades. With the Liberals, Canada has become a risky country to invest in.”
He promised to, “fight for all the forgotten, those people who get up early to feed their families. The men and women who work hard and are proud to work. They can count on me.” O’Toole said Canada can be rebuilt, “while protecting Canadians from the ongoing threat of COVID-19.The world still needs more Canada, it just needs less Justin Trudeau.”
O’Toole made his case for leading Canada, saying he believes that, “whether you are black, white, brown or from any race or creed; whether you are LGBT or straight; whether you are an Indigenous Canadian or have joined the Canadian family five weeks ago or five generations ago; whether you are doing well, or barely getting by; whether you worship on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, or not at all, you are an important part of Canada and you have a home in the Conservative Party of Canada.”
“Maybe you have voted for a different party your whole life, or have never voted at all. Maybe you feel that as a union member you should not vote for our party. Maybe you feel let down by politicians. Maybe your family came here for ‘better’ but you are still waiting for ‘fair’ treatment. Maybe you run a small business and work all day only to be called a tax cheat by your government. It is time for many Liberal and NDP voters to socially distance themselves from these out-of-touch parties.”
The bilingual O’Toole, the Durham Conservative MP, was born in Montreal, enrolled in the RCAF when he was 18 and attended the Royal Military College. After 12 years of service, he retired from the military and spent the next decade working in the private sector as a corporate lawyer. He has been elected three times in Durham (2012 by- election, 2015 and 2019), and served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade before becoming Minister of Veterans Affairs. For the last two years, O’Toole served as Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Results were late coming in because a counting machine had ripped apart some 3,000 envelopes and had to be manually fixed to be put back into the machine for counting. If you want to see Mr. O’Toole’s entire acceptance speech, please visit The Suburban website at thesuburban.com.
