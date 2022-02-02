Erin O'Toole voted out as Conservative leader

Erin O'Toole is out as Conservative leader after losing a confidence vote from his caucus Wednesday afternoon, reports say.
Seventy-three Conservative caucus members voted to remove O'Toole and 45 voted for him to stay.
He will be replaced as interim leader today. A 50 percent plus one vote was required to remove him amongst his caucus. Thirty-five MPs had initially signed onto the effort to replace O'Toole, who lost the 2021 election to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but won the popular vote.
This is a developing story.
