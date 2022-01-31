Erin O'Toole facing Conservative leadership vote: reports

At least 35 Conservative MPs have signed onto an effort to prompt a vote on Erin O'Toole's leadership of the party, according to reports Monday night.
The vote could come Wednesday. The support of 35 MPs is said to be enough to prompt the vote, and party sources have told the media it is believed there is sufficient support to remove O'Toole as leader, from 60 MPs.
A vote of 50 percent plus one of the 119 Conservative MPs against O'Toole would result in him stepping down and an interim leader named.
