Ensemble Montreal presents seven new candidates

Ensemble Montréal led by Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre introduced seven new candidates Thursday for the November Montreal municipal election.
"These candidates are motivated to improve the daily lives of Montrealers and to lend a helping hand so that Montreal becomes once again a place of belonging for all," Coderre told a press conference. "They are ready to discuss how we can achieve a better quality of life and a better city."
The newest candidates are:
• Chahi Tarakjian for borough councillor in Pierrefonds-Roxboro's Cap-Saint-Jacques district. "With over 20 years of experience in the field of promotion and advertising, Mr. Tarakjian wishes to help maintain good communications with citizens and increase the feeling of closeness and community among residents," Coderre said.
• Gaetana Colella for city councillor of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough's Sault-au-Récollet district. "Exactly 50 years after immigrating to Canada, Gaetana Colella wants to give back to the neighborhood that saw her grow up and get involved on the boards of various non-profit organizations," Coderre said. "With nearly 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Ms. Colella now wants to get involved for all the citizens of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, particularly the elderly, vulnerable and visible minorities."
• Glenda Morris for city councillor in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district. "Improving mobility, soil decontamination and strengthening ties between citizens — this is what motivates this candidate to enter politics," Coderre explained. "In addition to being an expert in real estate for nearly 40 years in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Ms. Morris is above all devoted to her neighborhood....There is no doubt that she will be a real asset for the residents of Pointe-aux-Trembles."
• Josée Léger for borough councillor in Verdun, in the district of Champlain-Île-des-Soeurs. "Ms. Léger has worked in finance and business administration for several years," Coderre detailed. "Throughout her career, she has supported the activities of several organizations. Two years ago, she decided to take the leap as an entrepreneur while continuing to support her peers in the growth of their businesses. Today, she wants to contribute to the recovery of Montreal, and more particularly Verdun, to give citizens the means to achieve their ambitions."
• Also in Verdun, Lili-Anne Bergeron for borough councilor in the Desmarchais-Crawford district. "It is her desire to forge greater links between the citizens of the borough, to listen to them and to promote mutual aid, that motivates her to get involved in politics," Coderre said.
• Michel Martel for city councillor in the Sud-Ouest borough's Ville-Émard district. "It is the desire to return to the very essence of municipal policy, namely to improve the daily lives of citizens and offer them local government, that motivates [Martel] to make the leap with Ensemble Montréal," Coderre said. "The candidate, who currently works in the manufacturing sector, wants the Southwest and the Ville-Émard district to become the cradle of promising projects for all generations. Inspired by his international experiences, he has no shortage of ideas to make it happen."
• Romean Alam for borough councillor in the Saint-Henri district. "Romean Alam has distinguished himself in particular by his involvement with Montreal youth as a speaker at the Maison des jeunes l'Escampette and organizer of the Festival Vivre-Ensemble du Sud-Ouest de Montréal," Coderre said. "A team player and concerned about the well-being of others, Mr. Alam wants to achieve projects that will unite citizens."
In addition to the seven new candidates, Vianney Godbout will be running for city councilor in the Marie-Victorin district. "The place that was initially allocated to him in the district of Saint-Édouard will be filled by Mr. Sallim Dahman, who presented himself in the district of Étienne-Desmarteau," the Mayoral candidate explained.
“We need to rethink the experience offered to Montrealers and we have the right team to take the bull by the horns in this regard," Coderre told the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.