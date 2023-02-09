Ensemble Montreal, Montreal's official opposition, is taking aim at the Plante administration over the uncertainty surrounding further cuts to services of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).“Ensemble Montréal is urging the Plante administration to lay its cards on the table,” said an opposition statement.
The party says it received no answers to inquiries, both verbal and written, regarding potential solutions being considered to remedy the $77.7 million deficit in the STM 2023 budget, so elected officials of the Official Opposition are asking the city to summon STM executives to present how they intend to balance their budget at a special city council meeting. A motion to this effect will be tabled at the city council on February 20.
“On the one hand, the Projet Montréal administration is hammering the idea that everything must be done to reduce single-occupancy vehicles and that there are too many vehicles on Montreal’s road network,” said city councillor and transportation critic Alba Zuniga Ramos. “But on the other hand, we learned that they are sneakily putting an end to the 10 minutes max network at a time when the STM’s ridership is at its highest in three years.”
Indeed, as reported in The Suburban, in the city's largest borough, the administration implemented a reserved bus lane, which received unanimous opposition, and used pre-pandemic data to justify the move.
Meanwhile, the city opposition cited the mock funeral outside Place des arts metro last month for the 10 minutes max service organized by Trajectoire Québec and the Conseil régional de l’environnement, who said the loss of the service creates concern for larger, future cuts in service.
The move translates into an overall decrease in service of 11.2% on the 31 lines ion that network, and the off-peak evening period, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., is most affected, with a 19.8% drop in service. “This is in spite of the fact that, when the STM presented its 2023 budget, its executives stated that January’s bus service would be similar to that of the fall of 2022.”
Even if the administration says it is waiting on cash from Quebec City, Ensemble Montréal insists “it must still give Montrealers the facts for all foreseeable scenarios. Thus, for the sake of transparency and good governance, the elected members of the Official Opposition are asking that the specific demands the STM has sent to the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain and the Government of Quebec, in anticipation of the province’s Budget 2023-2024, be made public, as well as the STM's financial recovery plan.”
