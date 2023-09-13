The Ensemble Montreal opposition at city hall wants to make the areas around Métro stations safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
According to city and SPVM data, between 2018 and 2021 collisions resulting in at least one pedestrian or cyclist fatality or injury occurred within 50 meters of 46 of Montreal’s 64 metro stations. “Subway stations are major travel centres, which poses challenges and issues in terms of the cohabitation of road users and the safety of the most vulnerable,” said Louis-Riel councillor and active transportation critic Alba Zuniga Ramos. “The approaches to stations that have been made safer in recent years, such as Honoré-Beaugrand, show that we have the capacity to act to reduce the number of collisions.”
Ensemble Montréal is proposing to deploy the safety program first where the collision toll is highest, i.e. on the arterial network: Whether within a 50-metre or 100-metre radius of their station entrances, Jean-Talon, Berri-UQÀM, and Guy-Concordia rank among the most dangerous, with the highest number of victims between 2018 and 2021. The program could then be extended to streets, avenues and alleyways in collaboration with boroughs.
The city needs tools to assess which intersections should be made safer as a priority, and the impact of these improvements, says the opposition, data which should be included in future annual reports on road safety. “We can’t hope for vision zero without intervening in the vicinity of subways,” says Opposition leader Aref Salem. “At a time when we want to encourage more and more citizens to use public transport, it is essential to tackle safety issues near stations today.”
There were three deaths resulting from collisions within 50 metres of station entrances from 2018 to 2021.
Stations with the highest number of minor, serious or fatal collisions involving pedestrians or cyclists, within 50-metre perimeter: Berri-UQAM (12 victims); Radisson (11 victims); Jean-Talon (10 victims). Within a 100-meter perimeter of the metro: Jean-Talon (22 victims) Berri-UQAM (19 victims); Guy-Concordia (15 victims).
In the west end stations: Namur (6), Côte-Vertu (9), Vendome (9), Cote Sainte-Catherine (2) Snowdon (4) Villa Maria (2).
