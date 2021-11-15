Ensemble Montréal asking for recounts in CDN-NDG, RDP-PAT elections

Ensemble Montréal is asking for a judicial recount in the Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayoral Mayoral election and the borough's Loyola district, as well as a mayoral and district election in Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Lionel Perez was leading for most of the CDN-NDG vote count from Nov. 7 until the morning of Nov. 8. But when all the boxes were counted, Gracia Kasoki Katahwa of Projét Montréal was ahead by 212 votes.
In Loyola, Despina Sourias of Projet Montréal was ahead by 97 votes over Gabriel Retta of Ensemble Montréal when all votes were counted.
"Ensemble Montréal has reasonable grounds to believe that mistakes were made during the counting of votes at certain polling stations during the municipal elections in the boroughs of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles," says an Ensemble Montréal statement. "For this reason, the party has officially filed requests for a judicial recount of the results for the boroughs of Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles in addition to the districts of La Pointe-aux-Prairies and Loyola.
"In order to ensure the reliability of the democratic process, we want to be sure that the election was respected at every moment between the closing of the polls and the end of the counting. We will not issue any further comments until the procedures are completed."
The RDP-PAT Mayoral race was won by 303 votes, and the La Pointe-aux-Prairies district was won by 13 votes, both by Projét Montréal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.