Ensemble Montréal announces Snowdon, Darlington candidates in CDN-NDG

The Ensemble Montréal party led by former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announced its latest Côte des Neiges-NDG candidates for this November's municipal election.
Sonny Moroz, the Montreal Chief of Staff for Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, will be running to replace council Dean Marvin Rotrand, who has represented the district since 1982 and decided not to run for re-election.
Stephanie Valenzuela, a government relations professional and a member of the Filipino community, will be running for the seat Perez is vacating in the Darlington district.
The press conference was held at Collége Notre-Dame in the borough and was presided over by Coderre and Côte des Neiges-NDG councillor and Montreal Opposition leader Lionel Perez, who is running for Mayor of Côte des Neiges-NDG. Rotrand was on hand as well.
Valenzuela "has been involved in various local and international organizations for several years to improve the quality of life for young people and families in difficulty," says a party statement. "Residents will appreciate her ability to bond between communities, deliver pragmatic solutions, and mobilize citizens around a common cause."
The party statement says Moroz's responsibilities in the Mount Royal riding has "included supporting cultural communities, seniors, children and vulnerable people.
"He will continue this excellent work on the municipal stage if he is elected as Snowdon councillor. Our party is proud to team up with this devoted young citizen, who is sensitive to community issues and whose nearly 10 years of experience with the various levels of government will be an asset for Montreal."
For his part, Coderre condemned the Plante administration for not voting by June 30 to enable Montrealers 70 years old and older to vote, by request, via mail in the municipal election. The deadline for the vote, by provincial law, is July 1.
"The role of an administration is to facilitate democracy," he said.
And in a message to the Filipino community, Coderre said that "in the first year of the mandate, we will organize a specific strategy with Manila. There will be a twin city between Manila and Montreal, not just a friendship. We will be focused and make sure that together, we will work with all metropolises like Manila and be part of solutions."
The candidate added that he would travel to Manila during his first term and invite his counterpart there to visit Montreal.
“Montreal is an extraordinary international city," Coderre said. "When we put together our ambassadors, not only will we have a local impact, we will have an impact on the international scene, both in terms of the reality of climate change, as well as at the economic or political level."
