Ensemble councillors slam "rushed through" budget

The two opposition councillors in Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce have signalled that they will vote against the borough budget tonight.
Snowdon’s Sonny Moroz and Darlington councillor Stephanie Valenzuela said in a press release that the budget is being rushed through without the customary public consultation, and “in no way addresses the underfunding of the Borough that candidates of both major parties had promised during the recent election campaign would be their first priority to address.”
"As a new Councillor, I'm appalled," said Moroz. "I've been closely following the budget process for 10 years and our borough budgets usually are presented at a public meeting to allow citizens and community groups to comment, allowing councillors to make adjustments as needed. It is a step backward in the democratic life of the borough." He says that the budget documents given to councillors contain almost no details, “for example, money will be spent to repair municipal buildings but there is no list of which buildings.”
For her part, Valenzuela noted that the centre city transfer will be limited to 1% while inflation in 2021 may top 3% and continue on the same trajectory next year. "That may explain why the Borough is being forced to raid its surplus to the tune of nearly $2 million to maintain services and to relaunch activities shut during Covid."
Both Ensemble councillors also say the borough has a woeful lack of money assigned for infrastructure, with many roads in the borough at the end of their useful life while “only a mere $2.9 million is budgeted for roads and sidewalks in 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.