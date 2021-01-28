Since Friday, a disturbing video has been circulating on social media.
The video depicts a taxi driver in a fit of rage, pulling down his zipper in front of a vehicle exposing his penis to the other driver. The taxi driver is then seen moving towards the passenger side of the vehicle then spitting on the front of the vehicle. A moment later, the driver opened the passenger window and the taxi driver can be seen trying to punch the driver at which point the video cuts.
As soon as his employer Atlas Taxi became aware of the situation the driver was dismissed. He had been working with Atlas Taxi since 2019.
The victim, Jamal Dhaouadi refused to press charges when police arrived on the scene, however he shared the video on social media shortly after the incident.
According to Dhaouadi's version of the incident, the taxi driver became enraged after Dhaouadi blocked his right of passage through a traffic light.
Dhaouadi told police that the taxi driver then followed him to the next intersection, located on the corner of Cote-des-Neiges Rd. and Gatineau St.
The video was filmed at that intersection while the taxi driver pulled over to the right side of the road before exiting his vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.