Enough is enough - Thousands demonstrate to denounce conjugal violence

A movement to denounce conjugal violence organized by actress and author Ingrid Falaise along with several organizations for victims of conjugal violence led thousands of demonstrators throughout the province to march and to speak out in their local communities.
In Montreal, thousands marched from Lafontaine Park to Jeanne Mance Park stopping along the way to give way to speakers to say a few words to the general public and to encourage marchers.
Many demonstrators sported white ribbons symbolizing the support of women. Others had signs with slogans such as “We won’t be silenced”, “SHE matters!” and “Invest in woman’s shelters, now!”.
There was a heavy police presence securing a solid parameter around the demonstration.
Conjugal violence has been the cause of eight deaths in eight weeks. “Enough is enough!” demonstrators chanted. “Not one more.”
The organizers called on the provincial government to act immediately. “We need to strengthen the safety net around victims of conjugal violence.”
“Listening attentively, we look forward to the echo of our voices today.” Ingrid Falaise said.
