Benoît Charette, the provincial minister responsible for fighting racism, says the English-version of anti-racism ads will be changed after some in the community says it implies anglophones are not an "integral part of Quebec."
"Following discussions with our language advisors, we had not included the term 'Quebecers', as it seemed less inclusive," Charette tweeted. "Today's reactions show us that this was not the best solution. After discussions with our person in charge of relations with the English-speaking communities, Christopher Skeete, we asked that the advertisement in English be modified. All citizens of Quebec are Quebecers, regardless of their language. It has always been clear to us that this is the case."
One French ad says, translated into English, "in Quebec, a group of young Blacks get together in a park at nightfall, and we call that Quebecer friends." The English ad says, "in Quebec, a group of young Black people gathered in a park at night are called "friends."
Other ads, featuring Latin Americans and other groups, also lacked the word "Quebecer" at the end. The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) objected to the lack of "Quebec" in the reference to friends at the close of the ad.
“The word Quebecer describes very well our belonging to this province, like French-speaking Quebecers," says a QCGN statement to CTV News. "It is truly a refusal to recognize our identity as an integral part of Quebec.” The organization also said the stereotypes in this and other anti-prejudice ads "risk fuelling divisions, rather than dispelling them.”
Westmount-St. Louis MNA and Liberal critic regarding diversity and inclusion Jennifer Maccarone tweeted, in French, "a lack of tact on the part of [Charette]? Sorry that being a Quebecer cannot be translated into another language. Are not English speakers fully fledged Quebecers? Isn't the primary goal to bring everyone together?!"
She later tweeted, also in French, "the government makes mistake after mistake and it is very disappointing. We include transphobic proposals, then we apologize. We forget to include anglophones, then we apologize. Diversity [among Quebecers] is not the priority of the CAQ."
