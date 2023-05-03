An English version of the online pedagogical guide Studying Genocide was made available for free to all Quebec educators as of April 27 in honour of Genocide Awareness Month, and a launch event was held that day at the Montreal Holocaust Museum.
The teaching tool, created to "enable 343,000 students in 800 Quebec schools to learn more about the history of nine significant genocides of the 20th century and their human rights legacy," was produced by Professors Sabrina Moisan of the Université de Sherbrooke and Sivane Hirsch of the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), in collaboration with the Foundation for Genocide Education, the Montreal Holocaust Museum, and the financial support of the Quebec Education Ministry.
Heidi Berger, founder and president of The Foundation for Genocide Education, says that “ignorance often translates into hate, and we believe that an essential part of the solution to end hate begins with education.
"We believe that this guide will help students develop critical thinking skills to allow them to recognize the signs of intolerance and racism and equip them to speak out against hate wherever they encounter it. The Foundation for Genocide Education is pleased to finally see this project come to life as a result of our discussions with the government about the need to provide quality genocide education to youth."
The April 27 launch event was preceded by a training day for 30 educators, and a tour for them of the Montreal Holocaust Museum. The guide is now available for all high school teachers at education-genocide.ca.
The guide includes case studies and an explanation of the six stages leading to genocide, teaching plans, reference documentation, and instructional videos; and an examination of genocides through testimony videos of survivors or children of survivors who are now living in Canada.
Daniel Amar, Executive Director of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, said that for more than 40 years, “our museum has witnessed the transformative power of Holocaust, genocide, and human rights education. The creation of this bilingual guide is a powerful addition to the toolkit of educational resources that will help build a new generation of informed and engaged citizens, empowered to speak out against hate in all its forms."
Guide co-creator Professor Moisan said the publication is the "result of a research and development process that Sivane Hirsch and I conducted over several years.
"I can therefore confirm that this guide offers an innovative anti-racist pedagogical approach through the analytical tools it offers and also through its focus on the various forms that prevention of violence can take at different stages of the genocidal process."
“The guide will become a true reference for teachers who may sometimes feel uneasy about the subject or the right ways to educate students about these tragedies, their causes, and their impact on the history of the 20th century," said Professor Hirsch.
On hand for the event were Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, former D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum, members of community organizations PAGE Rwanda and the Armenian National Committee of Quebec, representatives of the Mohawk nation and others.
