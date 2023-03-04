The English community has no allies, in terms of the new language law Bill 96 and potential changes to the Official Languages Act through federal Bill C-13, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather told a B'nai Brith Canada town hall March 1.
Numerous members of the Montreal community, and some from outside the province, participated in the Zoom event.
When Housefather finished speaking, host Marvin Rotrand of B'nai Brith's League for Human Rights commented that the MP's presentation was "chilling."
"The language issue's a real problem," the MP said. "English-speaking Quebecers don't have allies right now. We are very much alone in this fight."
Housefather detailed some of what he called the "more egregious" aspects of Bill 96 and added that it takes rights and services away from a significant number of English-speaking Quebecers.
"At the federal level, we look at an English-speaking Quebecer as someone who says their first official language is English rather than French. That, in Quebec, is 1.2 million people. That's versus the number of people who speak English at home, which is about 900,000; and the number of people who speak English as their mother tongue, which is about 800,000. But the bill, when it's counting who is an English speaker, uses none of these factors! It says English-speaking Quebecers are those who have a right to attend English schools in Quebec. Otherwise, those who are not in this group will not be able, for the most part, to receive services in English in Quebec."
Housefather added that this is "subject to some exceptions, such as health care... but it's not a clear exception as the government makes it out to be.
"When you do talk about bilingual institutions, such as healthcare institutions where you are supposed to be able to continue to retain services in English for everyone, those institutions can no longer require employees to have knowledge of English when they hire them in the majority of cases. The new law makes it very difficult for even an English-speaking hospital like the Jewish General to require a new nurse or orderly or doctor being hired to have knowledge of English. So even though people will still theoretically be entitled to health and social services in English, even if you are not entitled to send your kids to English-speaking schools, you may well have bilingual institutions in 10-20 years that don't have enough people that can serve you in English."
And regarding Bill C-13, the amendment to the Official Languages Act, Housefather said Liberal members of the Official Languages committee are countering the Bloc Québécois, Conservatives and at times the NDP in terms of proposed and future amendments referencing the Charter of the French Language in C-13, as well as requiring federal institutions in Quebec to be subject to the province's language laws. Currently, the OLA treats the official language minorities in Quebec and in the rest of Canada equally.
"What is much worse is the Bloc and Conservatives have proposed over 100 amendments that would integrate Law 96 into the OLA. This is obviously an attempt to court nationalist votes in Quebec, and it's awful!.... These amendments are incredibly problematic and dangerous....For English-speaking Quebecers, you may be mildly dissatisfied with the Liberal Party position, but you will be 500 times more dissatisfied with the other parties' positions on this issue, and it's about to come to a head....In the end, I may well be left with a bill that I cannot possibly vote for, and some of my colleagues feel the same way. It's a real problem for the future of our community that we have reached this point where our voices are not being heard."
The entire B'nai Brith Canada Zoom video can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX8gbdTtuTM.
