English CEGEPs are having trouble with the Quebec government database containing the names of students who have certificates showing they studied in elementary and high school in English in Canada.
They fear the problems could lead to delays in accepting applicants.
Those students with the English education certificates and admitted for the Fall 2023 semester do not have to take a French exam to graduate. Those who do not have those certificates do have to take the exam, and Bill 96 places a cap on the number who can enrol in English CEGEPs amongst all Quebecers.
As well, all students have to take some French courses, starting in the Fall 2024 semester.
Wednesday March 1 was the deadline for high school students in general to apply for CEGEPs, and also the date the database was supposed to be accessible to the English CEGEPs.
Some English CEGEP representatives expressed anger at having to deal with the new regulations in general, and with the recently accessible database. They are reporting that using it is difficult, there are various technical problems, and they have to check thousands of applications.
Marguerite Corriveau, Vanier's Communications Officer, Communications and Corporate Affairs told The Suburban Thursday that the database issue "is being worked on.
"We might have an answer [Friday]. To be clear, the application deadline for the first round of applications was March 1. Applications do not come directly to Vanier. They go to the Sérvice régionale d'admission du Montréal metropolitain (SRAM) and it is at that level that a solution is being sought. Vanier has not even yet received the applications yet from SRAM."
In the meantime, each of the English CEGEPs have guidance on their websites regarding the rules under Bill 96 for the Fall 2023 and Fall 2024 semesters.
In terms of the admissions cap, John Abbott College's website points out that "the total number of students registered in all English colleges across Quebec cannot exceed 17,5 percent of the total number of students in all colleges, French and English combined, in Quebec.
"At John Abbott College, this means we cannot have more than 6,385 day division students. This number is similar to our current student population."
Vanier College's website says that the Bill 96 enrolment cap "means we can now admit no more than 6,365 students. This number is similar to our current student population and so we do not expect the cap to have any major immediate impact on our student body."
Regarding the required French courses beginning in Fall 2024, Vanier points out that those "students admitted to [that] semester who are eligible to receive instruction in English have the following option: Three additional French language courses (courses to improve their French); or three program courses in French. Students admitted in the Fall 2024 semester who are not eligible to receive instruction in English will take, as part of their program : Three courses in French (program courses given in French) This requirement is new, since all students currently complete their courses in English, with the exception of second language courses."
Dawson's website points out, regarding the required French courses for everybody, that they are "currently assessing which of its courses could be offered in French (possibilities include complementary courses, humanities or specific education courses). Under the law the courses cannot be in the language of instruction, French as a second language or Physical Education.
"For those with a Certificate of Eligibility whose French is not strong enough, the College may substitute three courses in French for three courses of French language. The way in which the College will assess each student’s level of French is yet to be determined."
Dawson's website also points out that it has "many supports in place to practice and improve French, including CLÉO (Centre de langue écrite et orale), a free French tutoring service offered to all Dawson College students, as well as credit and non-credit French language courses offered in Continuing Education. The college will look at strengthening this support in light of the changes to the law."
