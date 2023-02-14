English CEGEPS can't get into database of eligible students

English CEGEPs currently cannot get into a database which has the names of students who are eligible to attend, which could lead to a delay in acceptance letters.
The Quebec government had informed the community that those who could attend such CEGEPs as Vanier and Dawson would not have to provide their document if they apply by March 1, because a database contains a list of those eligible to attend. Under Bill 96, francophone and allophone students have to take a French exam to graduate, and the acceptance letters will notify them of this.
However, as of Feb. 14, the English CEGEPs were not able to get access to the database, despite the government sending them a way to apply to access the information earlier this month. CEGEP officials are worried they will not have enough time to make sure the system is working by the time they are able to access the information.
Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry said the government is working on the issue so that it will be ready for March 1.
John Abbott College posted Friday that "while the Ministry has recently announced that it will no longer be mandatory for students to submit a copy of their certificate when applying and that English language CEGEPs will be provided with access to a database compiling the names of students eligibility to receive instruction in English, we do recommend that if you have your certificate handy, you submit a copy of it when filling out your application for admission to John Abbott with the Service régional d’admission du Montréal métropolitain (SRAM)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.