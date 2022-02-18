End UPAC investigation of Charest: Anglade

Quebec's anti-corruption police unit UPAC should end its nine-year-old investigation of former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade has demanded. There is speculation whether Charest will run for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party. Charest was federal Conservative leader from 1993 to 1998.
Anglade told reporters at the National Assembly that “after nine years, it’s time the investigation ended. I think for anyone, after nine years, it is time it was over. He deserves to see the conclusion of the investigation.”
Anglade was responding to comments made by the leaders of Québec Solidaire and the Parti Québécois about Charest's integrity as the rumours about a possible federal Conservative leadership bid began.
Charest is suing the Quebec government and UPAC for $1 million regarding media leaks concerning “confidential information about my private life and that of my family.”
