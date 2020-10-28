The Quebec Human Rights and Youth Commission has put out an extensive report calling for systemic solutions to the phenomenon of racial profiling and “systemic discrimination experienced by racialized youth” in the “public security sector, the education sector and the youth protection system.”
“The killing of George Floyd this spring, combined with recent police-related deaths of racialized and Aboriginal peoples in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada, have led to wide-scale mobilization against systemic racism and police brutality,” says a report summary. “The current climate is characterized by a clear and widely expressed desire to put an end to these issues. The report must be construed within the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is disproportionately impacting racialized people, and Black communities in particular.”
A statement issued by the commission says most of its 2011 recommendations against racial profiling and systemic discrimination have not been or only partially implemented.
“A review of these recommendations has the commission call on once again the Quebec government to adopt a policy aimed at fighting systemic racism and systemic discrimination that provides a plan of action for preventing and eliminating racial profiling,” says a QHRC statement.
The report is especially critical of random police street checks in Montreal and Quebec as a whole, which affect Black and aboriginal groups far more than the white population.
The report points out that the SPVM and the Public Security ministry announced reforms regarding street checks this past summer.
“In addition to raising data collection issues, both the ministry’s policing practices and the SPVM’s police check policy are deficient,” the QHRC report says. “The commission especially regrets that the ministry and the SPVM chose to structure and guide random police checks, rather than strictly prohibiting them. In addition, both the ministry and the SPVM state that one of the reasons they carry out police checks is to prevent inappropriate behaviour.
“It appears they have disregarded the Commission’s recommendation to review police policies and practices in this area: policies to curb inappropriate behaviour continue to be linked to targeted scrutiny of racialized minorities. The Commission also notes that, contrary to our recommendation, neither document requires the police to inform people of their rights when they stop them. The documents also fail to provide any specific penalties for failure to comply.”
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, whose motion calling on the Montreal police to halt routine random police checks and on the Quebec government to pass a law prohibiting such checks passed at Montreal council, this summer criticized the new street check policy. He said it will “now have to state the reason of their stop and recognize that people don’t have to ID themselves if they are not being detained; and they will have to fill out a form to say what the motive of stopping was and what the person’s ethnicity is.
“It is far less than what we asked for or what exists elsewhere, and is no guarantee that the problems we witnessed won’t continue,” he added at the time.
Also at that time, Fo Niemi, of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), called the new policy a “piece of Swiss cheese with a lot of holes in it.”
Montreal Opposition leader Lionel Perez said this summer that the new policy doesn’t deal with the issue of Driving While Black, the subject of a July 5 luxury vehicle convoy protest.
Other issues brought up in the report:
• Black youth being over-represented in Director of Youth Protection reporting and evaluation.”
• “In the education sector, the initiatives taken to end stereotypes about the behaviour of racialized students and to eliminate the disproportionate use of discipline against these students have been insufficient.”
The commission recommends that victims’ testimony be give close attention.
“Meaningful participation by those most affected by an issue is key to any process to end their exclusion and stigma,” says the commission statement. “Racialized people must be involved and listened to at all stages, including the development, implementation and evaluation of this action.”
