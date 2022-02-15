The Quebec government is gradually removing the requirement of vaccination passports to enter establishments, beginning Feb. 16 and culminating in no passports needed at all beginning March 14.
Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that, acting on Quebec Public Health’s recommendations, beginning Feb. 16, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed for large surface stores like Walmart, Costco and Canadian Tire; and at cannabis stores and the SAQ.
“As we have done since the beginning, we are going gradually and we will continue to monitor the evolution of the COVID situation,” he said.
As well, beginning Feb. 21, the passports will no longer be needed in places of worship.
“And finally, the passport will be withdrawn for all places on March 14 — this last step is consistent with the massive arrival of the anti-viral Paxlovid, which will be done in early March,” Dubé said. “We are giving ourselves the means to cure people most at risk and protect our healthcare system. The vaccine passport has been and remains an important tool to fight the pandemic. We are withdrawing it gradually as we learn to live with the virus.”
At the same time Tuesday, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the federal government, beginning Feb. 28, is no longer requiring that fully vaccinated travellers take a PCR test within 72 hours of their flight back to Canada. Instead, they can take a fast antigen test from the country in which they are travelling. However, as is the case now, travellers can still be selected for a random PCR test upon arrival at a Canadian airport, but they will no longer have to quarantine while waiting for those test results.
Duclos also announced that “we are lifting restrictions for children less than 12 years of age who are not yet fully vaccinated, and travelling with fully vaccinated adults. They will no longer need to wait and self-isolate before attending school, daycare or day camps. They will also no longer be subject to testing and other specific requirements. Unvaccinated travellers will continue to be required to be tested on arrival and quarantine for 14 days.”
As well, as of Feb. 28, all airports will be able to receive international flights.
“These changes are possible, not only because we passed the peak of Omicron, but because Canadians across the country followed public health measures and took steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” Duclos said.
