The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is urging the Senate to fulfill its role “as the Chamber of sober second thought” and propose amendments to Bill C-13 “to ensure the rights of minority-language communities in this country are not mutually exclusive.”
EMSB chair Joe Ortona wrote to each member of the Senate of Canada on the subject of Bill C-13, which the appointed members of the upper chamber are now reviewing, after the Trudeau government’s reform of the Official Languages Act was passed in report stage by 301-1, with Mount-Royal MP Anthony Housefather the lone opposing voice in the Canadian parliament.
“Our community has longed look to the Canadian government as the defender of our rights and freedoms,” says Ortona, “and in this context, we are deeply concerned by elements of Bill C-13: An Act to amend the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts.”
The EMSB appeal cites a QCGN letter – signed by more than 3000 Quebecers – that says C-13 abandons half a century of official language policy, which has been based on the principle that both official languages and official language minority communities have equal rights in law. “It would turn the Official Languages Act, a quasi-constitutional law, into legislation aimed at protecting and promoting one official language – French – while neglecting the language rights of 1.3 million English-speaking Quebecers.”
Ortona reminded senators that the EMSB launched court challenges in opposition to provisions of Bill 40 over management and control of the school system; Bill 21 which prevents them from hiring teachers and staff who wear religious symbols; and Bill 96 which modifies the Charter of the French Language “and makes Quebec a charter-free zone.”
The incorporation by reference of Quebec’s Charter of the French Language into the federal law represents a serious flaw in this legislation, says Ortona. “As amended last year by Bill 96, the Charter now contains the pre-emptive invocation of our Constitution’s Notwithstanding Clause, which allows governments to override rights guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
“The EMSB is opposed to the putting in place of an important legal structure such as C-13 – where constitutional rights would be different in one province than in all the others and where, as Associate Deputy Minister at Heritage Canada Julie Boyer told the committee, the consequence of embracing Quebec’s Charter of the French Language within C-13 “is that federal legislation would be subject to a provincial law.” He adds it would also be a structure under which other provinces could be free to legislate their own restrictions on official-language minorities.
The letter ends asking senators to amend the law so “French is given the support and protection it deserves while English-speaking Quebecers are free to enjoy the historic rights and access to services they deserve.”
