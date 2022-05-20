EMSB to welcome Ukrainian children

The English Montreal School Board will welcome more than a dozen Ukrainian children as students who have been granted language exceptions to study at English schools in Quebec.
Students whose parents hold temporary work permits are "eligible to receive instruction in English under the Regulation respecting the exemption from the application of the first paragraph of section 72 of the Charter of the French Language that may be granted to children temporarily residing in Quebec, RLRQ, c. C-11, r. 7."
The EMSB is open for any parent to apply for eligibility to EMSB schools under the applicable provisions of the Charter of the French Language, said EMSB Chair Joe Ortona. “We welcome all those who qualify to join us and be part of our great educational program.”
The EMSB council of commissioners adopted a resolution on March 23, indicating to the Quebec government that the board is willing to accept Ukrainian refugees immediately on a humanitarian basis. While the Charter of the French Language has a humanitarian clause allowing for admission to the English school system under exceptional circumstances, Ortona emphasized that this is not the route these newly enrolled students took. “But it should be,” he added.
At EMSB schools and centres there have been a wide variety of programs, activities and fundraising occurring in classrooms in support of the people of Ukraine. “There is tragic world history unfolding right in front of us each day and I want to commend our educators for sharing this authentic learning experience with our students,” said Ortona.
