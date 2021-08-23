The English Montreal School Board is planning to require all students to wear masks in classrooms and considering maintaining bubbles and hybrid attendance when classes resume next week.
In a press release, the EMSB said its council will introduce a resolution to do so on September 1, after “consulting with stakeholders” and that members of the council “feel strongly that classroom bubbles should remain in place and the continuation of a hybrid attendance model for high schools must be considered as well.”
No other stakeholders were mentioned other than the “leadership from the EMSB Parents Committee,” which the press release says led to “a clear consensus that the Minister of Education’s announcement that masks would not be required in classrooms has created a tremendous amount of anxiety.”
Classes in the youth sector begin on Tuesday, August 31.
EMSB chair Joe Ortona said he is confident that the government “will in fact mandate masks in classrooms before school starts" but felt it necessary to reassure parents that their concerns were heard. “The Delta variant and the fact that elementary school children cannot get vaccinated yet has everyone worried. We strongly encourage the wearing of masks for the first two days of school until the council can discuss this in more detail.” Ortona, who is also running in the November municipal elections in Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce, added that “the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” and that the board will lobby Quebec City for the funding to maintain virtual schooling.
