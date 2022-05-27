EMSB to contest Bill 96 in court

The English Montreal School Board has hired a law firm to contest the validity of Bill 96.
“While the EMSB actively supports the protection of the French language in Quebec, including by providing strong French immersion programs that support its students in graduating as fully bilingual Quebecers,” says an EMSB release, “measures to protect the French language in Quebec cannot violate the constitutional rights of Quebecers.”
The EMSB believes that Bill 96 violates the English-speaking community’s right to management and control of its educational institutions under s. 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. “Furthermore, the resolution calling for legal action states that Bill 96 violates the rights of Quebecers to legislation of equal authority in English and French and to use either English or French in the courts under s. 133 of the Constitution Act, 1867. It is the EMSB’s belief that s. 133 of the Constitution Act, 1867 cannot be unilaterally modified or restricted by the National Assembly, including by way of unilateral amendment to the Constitution Act, 1867.”
“I wish to invite other anglophone institutions and any organization interested in basic human rights to join or support this legal proceeding,” stated board Chair Joe Ortona, who himself was ejected from Denis Coderre’s Ensemble Montreal party over his and his council’s objections to Bill 96.
Four of the EMSB's council of commissioners voted against the move, whose costs have yet to be established.
