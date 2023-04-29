It’s been some 10 months since adoption and the impact is being felt “throughout our education system as well as our community,” said EMSB chair Joe Ortona, opening a conference on Bill 96 Thursday night.
Some 60 guests attended the invitation-only event at board headquarters in NDG, which was broadcast live to the public.
“For the cégep system there are more unknowns than known at this point,” said Champlain College campus director Nancy Beattie. “The ministry is not particularly responsive. We get meetings but not a lot of answers… We do know that this has the potential to be very devastating.”
She said the imposed admissions cap with stiff financial penalties “is significant from a financial perspective, but there’s a whole lot more,” adding the French exam and new French courses as of fall 2024 will shock some anglophone students coming from English boards with a high level of French proficiency – but as a second language. Hard access limits also means English cégeps will be increasingly selective in admissions, particularly for non-certificate holders. “This ultimately means limiting diversity and cultural richness.”
She questioned the courses’ effects on students who thrived in high school and need high R-scores to enter their professional school of choice. “They’re effectively Guinea Pigs that were pushed into this, and we have no notion of what the outcome will be… Student choice of educational path at the cégep level has been profoundly affected,” adding restrictions mean enrolments will decline “and you have the slow strangulation of the anglophone colleges… Our reality is now one of fighting for long-term sustainability.”
That slow, continued linguistic chokehold not only affects public schools and colleges, says Lower Canada College Head Christopher Shannon, who also chairs the advocacy committee of the Quebec Association of Independent Schools. “There were a couple of schools that I think based on declining demographic in terms of who could enroll… that we've seen that the rolls of eligible students have fallen, two schools closed I would say largely related to that reality.”
Shannon says LCC is saying farewell to the grants in two years, “in a proactive way,” adding he was told by an advisor to the premier that ‘if you want to do things your way, say farewell to the grants.’ That's exactly what we're going to do. It’s a very significant financial initiative on our part, but we're doing it because on principle it’s against our values, and we have to stand up for our values, and indeed that's what we re planning to do in two years.”
The conference also heard from lawyers Mark Power, Perri Ravon and Audrey Mayrand presenting the EMSB’s constitutional challenge to the bill and outlined the host of other legal challenges underway.
Suburban editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman says while “everybody should be in court” the best way to fight against the bill and its pernicious effects, “is to change ourselves” and forgo – as a community – being polite and two fundamental assumptions about the current government: “That there is good faith and there is rule of law: there is neither, not by exception but by pre-determination.”
“We have urban ridings with 60,000 people and rural ridings of 20,000 people. That's where (Legault’s) vote is,” he said noting François Legault is playing from the same playbook as Maurice Duplessis, “who spoke and dog-whistled against cosmopolitan francophones.”
On a fear of French decline, “they don't believe it, it’s simply a path to electoral victory. This has nothing to do with what's right” he said, because language data reports that prompted the latest legislative zeal didn’t consider Quebec’s immigrant population. “It's prejudiced and racist, not because they really believe it, but because it politically suits their purpose. It's not about language, they need us as whipping boys to keep up their majority in the regions.”
President and CEO of Montreal’s Repare Therapeutics Lloyd Segal needs global investors who understand how cancer drugs are developed and can help him to that in Quebec. While his labs are abuzz with French, and written communications are more likely in French than any other language, investors who put up half a billion dollars for a company that's capitalized in Quebec, he says, want to know that they conduct a board meeting in English, minutes can be written in English, and if there facing a suit, can actually understand it.
“Businesses like ours need certainty. I can't say to an investor ‘I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to communicate with you in English’ which is the international language relevant to the business that we do,” noting his Swiss, American and Japanese customers communicate only in English. “I can't tell my board today for certain that I can hire people who are capable of speaking English to serve those clients.”
Hiring from Sloan Kettering, from Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge, and Oxford, “We must now tell those immigrants who are dying to work on our team because of the really ground-breaking work we do” about uncertainties of educating their children in English. “Five years ago, we had conversations with governments about getting these exemptions, now you can't even engage in that kind of conversation.” That unresponsiveness was also lamented by Beattie, who said despite “muttering and mumbling for months… nothing concrete has been put on the table to really address the concerns of our indigenous students.”
Ortona says the past few years have been challenging as the CAQ government’s Bills 21, 40, and 96 “repeatedly put us on the defensive. Rather than governing for all Quebecers and striving to build bridges between citizens of different backgrounds, Quebec City has seemed determined to divide us.”
The EMSB is committed to helping graduates develop linguistic skills to work and thrive and live in French said Ortona, “but we don't want French language skills to be an impediment to our students continuing their studies after high school, and we're worried that the cap on English enrollment will hurt our cégeps, making them less likely to innovate and making them less of a meeting place for Quebecers of different backgrounds.” He insisted the EMSB “will continue to stand up for our community while providing forums for dialogue and coalition building.”
Wajsman added: “We have to back up all these efforts, in courts, in the press, in the schools. We have to back it up with money and muscle because that's all we’ve got left.”
