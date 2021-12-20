EMSB shuts down early before holidays

Following the most recent directives from the Ministry of Education and in response to the current epidemiologic situation in Quebec due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all English Montreal School Board youth and adult sector schools will be closed as of Tuesday December 21.
The EMSB Directorate wishes to advise of the following:
Elementary and high schools will be closed on December 21 and 22. Online learning will not be offered on either of these two days. Daycares will be open in elementary schools (except East Hill School) on December 21 and 22 for emergency workers.
In preparation for the return in January, devices are being distributed to all students who need one, and details concerning this distribution are being provided by each individual school.
Schools will remain closed for in-person learning on January 6 and 7. Online learning will be offered on both those days at the secondary level. At the elementary level, January 6 will be reserved to complete the distribution of devices. Online learning will not be offered on that day, but it will on January 7. Students will have to follow the online learning schedule and the links provided by their individual school.
The current plan is for all students to be back in school on January 10. However, the epidemiologic situation is evolving rapidly and therefore the return to school date could be postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.