EMSB schools closed Wednesday for strike

English Montreal School Board elementary and high schools will be closed Wednesday May 19 for a one-day strike by members of the Syndicat des Professionnelles et Professionnels du milieu de l’éducation de Montréal (SPPMEM).
According to reports, the strike by school guidance counsellors, dieticians and secretaries is part of an effort to let the public know of slow contract talks with the Quebec government.
"We want to improve our working conditions," says a union statement. "Our demands are both at the sectoral level (working conditions) and the intersectoral level (salary, retirement, parental rights and regional disparities)."
There will also be no daycare services, says a letter to Royal Vale families.
The letter adds that Friday May 21 is a professional day, meaning no classes, but daycare services will be offered. Monday May 24 is Victoria Day and thus there will be no classes again and no daycare services available.
