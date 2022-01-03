The English Montreal School Board has issued important updates regarding the return to school for January 2022.
Students in the youth (elementary and high school) and adult sectors will be receiving online instruction beginning Thursday January 6 until Friday January 14 inclusively, as per MEQ directives and not on January 10 as previously announced.
One exception is Mackay Centre School and Philip E. Layton, which will be accepting students in person as of Thursday, January 6.
Students in elementary, high school and adult sectors are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday January 17 and if the date is changed the community will be advised.
All school staff are now eligible for a third vaccine via the Clic Santé website, anyone interested in volunteering their time to help with the vaccination campaign can register on the web platform Je contribue!
All BASE ‘emergency daycares’ for elementary students will be open from January 6to January 14, with priority given to parents working in the health sector and essential services, with proof that they qualify.
Parents are asked to keep their children at home, and in very exceptional circumstances, they can reach out to the school principal.
Schools with private daycares will provide the specifics concerning the service offered to their families. In order to register for the service, parents must send an email with the child’s name to the school’s daycare technician by 6 p.m. the evening before.
Students attending the daycare should be symptom-free, be provided with a snack and a lunch and have their device and headphones for online learning.
