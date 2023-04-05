The English Montreal School Board, the West Island Lester Pearson School Board and Laval’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board have announced full school closures tomorrows due to electricity outages and damage caused by today’s ice storm. The freezing rain and ice pellets that hit the Montreal and off-island areas knocked out power to tens of thousands of people and broken and fallen trees blocked roads and damaged cars and buildings.
As of 9.00 pm Hydro-Quebec reports that some 900,000 are without power, with more than 415,000 of them in Montreal. Environment Canada said the city got hit with 37 millimetres of freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Twenty millimetres had been predicted. The ice shut down Victoria Bridge and cut short delivery by Canada Post.
The Montérégie region has also been hard hit with some 200,000 without power with with another 125,000 in the Outaouais without electricity. Hydro-Quebec reports that the outages have mainly been caused by falling branches or trees that have given way under the weight of the ice. “All available crews” - some 250 - have been mobilized and are at work according to Hydro.
Gabrielle Leblanc, a Hydro-Québec spokesperson, said restoring power is difficult because “the majority of outages affect one to 10 clients. They’re small outages. So when teams do their work, it brings power back to only a small number of clients at a time.”
Montreal police said its 911 call centre was receiving a high volume of calls, and the fire department asked people to avoid unnecessary travel. Some flights at Trudeau Airport have been delayed and passengers should call ahead tomorrow to check departures and arrival times.
