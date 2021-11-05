EMSB leads island boards with success rate

The English Montreal School Board has the highest graduation and qualification rate among public school boards in Montreal, based on a seven-year cohort. The EMSB is boasting a success rate of 90.3 percent, the numbers released by the Ministere de l’education.
While most students graduate after five years, the Ministry allows each cohort to be followed for an additional two years to ensure that students have every opportunity to graduate or obtain a first qualification.
In addition to having the highest rate on the island of Montreal, the EMSB is also second in the province in the public network and among English boards. The province-wide rate, which includes both public and private school results, remained stable at 81.8 percent in 2020. Since the EMSB’s six-year rate is already at 89.6 percent, the EMSB is poised to surpass this year’s results in 2021, according to an EMSB statement.
EMSB director of educational services Anna Sanalitro noted that in March 2020 instruction was pivoted online, directly affecting the students represented in this year’s results. “While unprecedented, the development of various models to deliver our instruction both virtually and in-person brought out the spirit of true collaboration between students, teachers and parents,” she stated.
That was echoed by EMSB chairman Joe Ortona, who says teachers have never had to contend with the kind of challenges the pandemic brought on in the board’s 77 schools and centres. “Considering this, our achievements this year are truly remarkable. Maintaining our academic standards, while coming together as a community continues to be our focus moving forward.”
