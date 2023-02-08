The English Montreal School Board will mark Black History Month with a wide array of activities across its network. Programming includes speaking events including presentations by Malik Shaheed, the director of the Youth Stars program, musical performances by Fatima Wilson and The Steel Pans, explorations of the lives and legacies of several Black Canadians, a Gumboots Dance Assembly & Workshop and much more.
Shaheed will deliver key points on Black History at each school, with the exception of Edinburgh where anti-bullying will be the theme, and at Marymount an anti-Black racism component is to be included. Other points to be raised will be Africa before Colonization, Talking about African Kingdoms, great contributions and inventions by Black people and understanding the trials and tribulations Black people have faced, and how society can become a better ally to the Black Community.
Edinburgh Elementary in Montreal West will have the Gumboots Dance Assembly & Workshop on Feb. 8 for all grades. Gumboots is a traditional-modern percussive dance originating from South Africa. It is an intense dance that does not require any musical instrument but will instead be accompanied by clapping of the hands and feet on rubber boots, hence the name ‘’Gumboots.’’ Students will learn about this upbeat and energetic African dance.
On Feb. 15 and 22, SCA Jagdeep Trehin will make presentations to Grades 4 to 6 classes and explore the lives and legacies of several Black Canadians, with presentations focusing on the story of Viola Desmond.
At Roslyn Elementary School in Westmount, Roen Higgins will be presenting her Know Your Roots Tour: Interactive Storytelling Black History Month.
At Royal Vale School in NDG, multiple events throughout February are geared toward students from Kindergarten to Grade 11.
Some highlights will include a visit form former professional basketball player Dwight Walton on Feb. 20; a panel on Black Excellence, featuring successful Royal graduates on Feb. 21; Black Theatre Workshop’s presentation of Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers on Feb. 23; and a performance by Gumboots Dance Troupe on Feb. 24.
View the complete schedule at http://www.emsbpressreleases.com/2023/02/emsb-plans-activities-for-black-history.html
