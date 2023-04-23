Bill 96 continues to affect communities across the province, from students and businesses to the professions and municipalities.
The English Montreal School Board is holding a by invitation conference on the impacts of Bill 96 on Thursday, April 27, the focus for discussion will be Bill 96 vis-a-vis the education system and competitiveness, with panels focusing on the impact on English schools, CEGEPs, businesses and the community.The public is invited to view the conference which will be live-streamed from 7 pm to 9 pm at www.emsb.qc.ca.
“It has been about 10 months since Bill 96 was adopted, and its impact is being felt throughout our education system as well as our community,” stated EMSB chair Joe Ortona. “This conference is an opportunity to begin assessing the situation and planning for what lies ahead.”
Speakers include Ortona, Quebec English School Boards Association executive director Russell Copeman; Suburban Newspaper editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman; Mark Power, whose firm represents the EMSB in a court case against the law; Nancy Beattie, campus director of Champlain College; Lloyd M. Segal, president and CEO of Repare Therapeutics; Christopher Shannon, head of LCC and chair of the advocacy committee of the Quebec Independent Schools Association.
