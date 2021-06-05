EMSB students get more time off next week, as the Syndicat des Professionnelles et Professionnels du milieu de l’éducation de Montréal (SPPMEM) CSQ has filed an official strike action to express their dissatisfaction with their collective bargaining negotiations and the Quebec government.
The right to strike on Wednesday runs until noon, so EMSB schools will only offer afternoon classes and only online.
At some schools, Like Royal Vale high school in N.D.G., students are proceeding with cumulative math and French exams, and had an extra day of school cancelled to stay home and study. It means some students have just three-and-a-half days of school next week, as schools move toward full attendance.
The Lester B. Pearson School Board has cancelled all elementary and secondary school classes on Wednesday, as its union belonging to the same federation strikes, and in adult education and vocational training centres any morning classes will also be cancelled. However, continuing education classes and activities that are scheduled to begin after 12 p.m. on Wednesday will proceed as planned.
Centre de services scolaire de Montréal schools are adjusting schedules accordingly, with a view to respecting the picket lines, health guidelines and maintaining as high level of educational services as possible across its network.
For elementary, classes are cancelled for the day with no online classes. However, as with earlier strike actions this year, the schools and teachers will be providing students with work to complete at home, and elementary students can reach their teachers for assistance via teams or email on Wednesday afternoon.
For high school, morning classes will be cancelled and students will receive work to complete at home, with classes resuming in the afternoon according to the usual schedule.
Schools that are part of the Wednesday vaccination program will remain open as scheduled. Welcome classes and work preparation classes will be suspended in the morning with students receiving work complete at home, and class is functioning in the afternoon as normal. Students in special education classes will stay home for the day and be furnished with work to complete at home. Students at special education schools will also receive work for completion at home, followed by regular online classes in the afternoon. Vocational training classes will be held as normal but only in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.