A strike action by administrative personnel will partially shut down schools in Montreal this week.
The Association professionnelle du personnel administratif (CSN) has filed an official strike action scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Wednesday May 26 and end at 12 p.m. on Thursday May 27, which means effectively two half-school days are affected at some 250 schools across Montreal.
The English Montreal School Board, as it did with the first teachers’ strike which lasted about an hour, is saying the action will “will have major repercussions on bus schedules, daycare services, and logistics that could compromise the health and safety of our students.” For that reason, the EMSB told parents, all classes will go online partially for those two days. On Wednesday virtual school will take place in the morning until 11:59 a.m. for all students, and classes are cancelled for the afternoon. On Thursday classes are cancelled in the morning and resuming online at 12:01 p.m. according to the regular schedule. The board has cancelled all daycare and transportation services on both days.
The APPA represents support-staff employees from the EMSB and the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal, including administrative personnel, technicians, special education and daycare personnel, and student supervisors. Expressing dissatisfaction with collective bargaining negotiations the union obtained a 93.5% strike mandate from its members.
At the CSSDM, for elementary students, classes on both days are suspended for the full day and there will be no distance learning. However, teachers will be giving students work they can do independently to ensure continuity with what they're doing in class, and students can reach their teacher via Teams or by email during the half day when there is no strike.
High school classes are suspended on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Teachers will also give work for students to do at home. In Secondary 1 and 2 classes will take place according to the usual schedule on Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon, Secondary 3, 4 and 5 classes are also according the usual schedule on Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon, but
alternating presence of school groups continues, which means students who are normally in class on Wednesday morning or Thursday afternoon will be in those classes for those periods. If they are in virtual learning their situation does not change.
“Schools and centres remain functional because of us” says a union statement regarding the ongoing negotiations with public sector workers, saying a settlement is possible “if the government accepts to treat all public sector workers equitably, especially considering the role of school support staff since the beginning of the pandemic.”
For more information about CSSDM adult ed and specialized classes, visit https://www.cssdm.gouv.qc.ca/nouvelles/greve-26-27-mai-2021/
