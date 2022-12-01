Great news for parents of young children, as the limited English Montreal School Board pilot project for Online Kindergarten Registration is no more. The project that began two years ago with five schools, has proven a success and expanded to include 21 schools.
The original five schools – Merton, Royal Vale, Edinburgh, Gardenview and East Hill – originally did so to avoid long lineups and the spectacle of parents camping outside in the days preceding this period. Nine schools took part last year.
It has become a rite of winter to see hundreds of people setting up outside public schools and was frequently cited among Quebec language hawks as proof of the English school sector’s vitality and good fortunes. Many administrators and some elected and non-elected officials often acknowledged that the phenomenon lent great cachet to their institutions and helped keep enrolment high.
Elementary school registration week runs January 30 to February 3, 2023 and parents need only fill out a form that will be available at the main EMSB website and those from the participating schools. Each reservation will be time stamped and school administrations will subsequently validate the information before making appointments. All other EMSB schools will continue to have in-person registration the week of January 30.
Reservations for spots will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, January 23 at https://www.emsb.qc.ca/reserve where you can also view the complete list of eligible schools.
(0) comments
