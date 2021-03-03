The English Montreal School Board will be adding more committees to its council.
At a virtual town hall meeting, council chair Joe Ortona said that a transformation plan adopted while the board was under trusteeship had many good elements but needs “tweaking.”
Ortona says the limit of three council committees — executive, human resources and audit, needs to be enlarged to include at least two more, for financing and education.
The plan was adopted by trustee Marlene Jennings, who was appointed to oversee the board following repeated calls for investigations into contract mishandling, over-politicization of the board, interference with administration and allegations of nepotism by then-opposition members.
The plan calls for the hiring of 25-30 people over three years mostly to enhance the board’s Material Resources and Information Technology departments, at an annual cost of $3 million with expectations of long-term savings. The board says it has no money for that expense and will seek government financing “while exploring structural cost saving measures which will increase the efficiency of the administrative services.”
Ortona added that the transformation plan was adopted by the trustee, but not budgeted. “We are determined to be fiscally responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.