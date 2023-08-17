EMSB council votes down motion calling for commissioner's resignation

The timing could have been better for English school governance, whose advocates had just begun to celebrate their greatest victory in a decade.
A day after a Superior Court judge ruled that the CAQ government’s attempt to abolish elected school boards encroached on constitutional protections for minority language communities, an acclaimed commissioner in Quebec’s largest English school board posted a tweet disparaging francophones.
Remarking on the technical difficulties of the new REM train, Ward 7 (Ahuntsic – Montreal-North) councillor Sophie De Vito, tweeted “How's the REM working out? Leave it to the French to get this working. Anglos and immigrants would have had this thing running smoothly.”
De Vito deleted it shortly after, posting repeated apologies for her comments, acknowledging them as hurtful and wrong, and stating she will submit to anti-bias training. People around her swiftly leapt to her defense as a principled committed public servant who erred.
But the reaction was swift, with Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and French language Minister Jean-François Roberge demanding apologies. Not enough, say EMSB vice-chair Agostino Cannavino and Ward 2 commissioner Joe Lalla, who convened a special board meeting to demand her resignation. These were “racist anti-Francophone remarks” they say, which among other things, tarnished the image of “the board, it's council of commissioners and all EMSB employees.”
The motion was ultimately defeated Wednesday, with Lalla and Cannavino in favour, nine against and one abstention. De Vito was not present at the meeting. Lalla – the only person to run as an independent, although 10 of the 11 sitting commissioners and chair were acclaimed – said her comments were a direct insult to more than six million Quebecers.
Ward 10 commissioner Pietro Mercuri said “Miss De Vito's words were poorly chosen,” and recounted the responses to her tweet, which he says included posts on provincial ministers’ X accounts calling for her to be stripped naked publicly and tortured. There was much discussion about hate mail, and how violent comments remained on the French language minister’s X account for days. (Indeed, other social media comments included parents of francophone children asking “can my daughter dream of being an engineer in Quebec? Does the EMSB approve?” Others questioned whether “Francophones EMSB employees are mistreated.”)
Parent commissioner Maria Corsi said “everyone from the most seasoned of politicians to those who are relatively new to the public sphere have at one time said things that are hurtful and that they regret but while we can disagree with Miss De Vito's tweet, while we can reproach her, while we can take a position of not supporting the words, I think it's important to look beyond the words and to support miss De Vito as a human being, our colleague, our friend.” Corsi lashed out at Cannavino and Lalla as hypocrites, which she retracted, but suggested their motion was rooted in “male privilege and misogyny,” and was “undignified of school commissioners.”
Lalla objected to Corsi’s characterizations, interrupting her during her intervention, which prompted Ortona to threaten him with removal. Ortona concluded the matter by reading out De Vito's latest social media statement. “I sincerely regret that a recent post of mine did not reflect the values and mission of our community” she wrote. “Once again, I wish to apologize for my comments and for the pain that they caused. After reflection, I am determined to learn from what happened. I have decided to pursue anti-bias training and in the coming weeks will be consulting with an outside expert.” In looking ahead, says De Vito, “my pledge is to learn from this experience and continue to work towards building an EMSB that is welcoming to Quebecers of all backgrounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.