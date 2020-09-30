EMSB council: 10 of 11 available seats acclaimed

Despite a concerted campaign to demonstrate community support for elected councils, most of the council was acclaimed on Sunday. Only one election will take place on November 1: for Ward 3 (Westmount / Sud Ouest).

Most English electors in Montreal will not be going to the polls after all but one council seat at the English Montreal School Board have been filled by acclamation.

Of the 10 Wards and council chair to be filled, only Ward 3 has been contested, with incumbent councillor Julien Feldman on the Team Ortona slate facing off against Independent Irwin Rapoport in the November 1 election. Former vice-chair Joe Ortona has been acclaimed as Chair of the board, the only candidate for the post.

Eight of the persons acclaimed were registered as members of Ortona’s slate with incumbent Ward 2 councillor Joe Lalla remaining an Independent. The council will also include four parent commissioners who will be elected by parent committee delegates.

The new council taking its seats without election:

Joe Ortona — Chair

Ward 1 (Côte des Neiges/Snowdon/Outremont /TMR/Park Extension): Ellie Israel

Ward 2 (Montreal West / NDG): Joseph Lalla

Ward 4 (Côte Saint-Luc/Hampstead): Jamie Fabian

Ward 5 (St. Laurent): James Kromida

Ward 6 (St. Michel/Villeray/Rosemont/Plateau Mont-Royal/Ville Marie East): Agostino Cannavino

Ward 7 (Ahuntsic/Montreal North): Sophie De Vito

Ward 8 (St. Léonard): Mario Pietrangelo

Ward 9 (Anjou/Mercier /Hochelaga Maisonneuve/ Rosemont, Petite Patrie): Mario Bentrovato

Ward 10 (Rivière des Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles): Pietro Mercuri

