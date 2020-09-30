EMSB council: 10 of 11 available seats acclaimed

Most English electors in Montreal will not be going to the polls after all but one council seat at the English Montreal School Board have been filled by acclamation.
Of the 10 Wards and council chair to be filled, only Ward 3 has been contested, with incumbent councillor Julien Feldman on the Team Ortona slate facing off against Independent Irwin Rapoport in the November 1 election. Former vice-chair Joe Ortona has been acclaimed as Chair of the board, the only candidate for the post.
Eight of the persons acclaimed were registered as members of Ortona’s slate with incumbent Ward 2 councillor Joe Lalla remaining an Independent. The council will also include four parent commissioners who will be elected by parent committee delegates.
The new council taking its seats without election:
Joe Ortona — Chair
Ward 1 (Côte des Neiges/Snowdon/Outremont /TMR/Park Extension): Ellie Israel
Ward 2 (Montreal West / NDG): Joseph Lalla
Ward 4 (Côte Saint-Luc/Hampstead): Jamie Fabian
Ward 5 (St. Laurent): James Kromida
Ward 6 (St. Michel/Villeray/Rosemont/Plateau Mont-Royal/Ville Marie East): Agostino Cannavino
Ward 7 (Ahuntsic/Montreal North): Sophie De Vito
Ward 8 (St. Léonard): Mario Pietrangelo
Ward 9 (Anjou/Mercier /Hochelaga Maisonneuve/ Rosemont, Petite Patrie): Mario Bentrovato
Ward 10 (Rivière des Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles): Pietro Mercuri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.