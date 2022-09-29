EMSB boasts highest success rate among Quebec boards

The English Montreal School Board boasts a 91.6% success rate in graduation and qualification, the highest among public school boards in Quebec based on a seven-year cohort.
While the majority of students graduated after five years, the Ministry allows each cohort to be followed for an additional two years to ensure that students have every opportunity to graduate or obtain a first qualification.
The figures released by the Ministère de l’éducation shows the province-wide success rate, which includes both public and private school results, has also increased from 81.8 percent in 2020 to 82.1 percent last year. Since the EMSB’s six-year rate is already at 91 percent, the board is poised to surpass this year’s rate, restoring its success to pre-pandemic results.
The baoird, which has a youth and adult sector population of more than 35,000 students in 77 schools and centres, considers these results particularly favourable according considering that this cohort was affected by the pandemic. The province reinstated uniform exams in June 2022, signaling a return to regular evaluation and student achievement has remained stable in the courses that are required for graduation.
EMSB Chair Joe Ortona applauded the work of educators who never had to contend with the kind of challenges brought on by the pandemic. “Considering this,” he commented. “our achievements this year are truly remarkable. Maintaining our academic standards, while coming together as a community, continues to be our focus moving forward.”
