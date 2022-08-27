The Quebec government and the Quebec Bus Federation have agreed in principle on the parameters of a six-year agreement regarding transportation services for students.
The EMSB has announced that school bus service will be available on the first day of school, Tuesday August 30, 2022.
Bus passes for the students have been mailed to all families who qualify for transportation services, and parents are asked to verify their email as well should there be a delay with the bus passes.
As the start of the 2022-23 academic year approaches, parents across Quebec were anxious about the status of the negotiations with the transportation companies, and feared a return to school mired in confusion, altered schedules and anxiety.
All negotiations for school transportation services throughout the province expired on June 30 and while negotiations were still ongoing between the Quebec government and the Federation with the help of a mediator, as of Tuesday nothing had been signed.
The main issues related to negotiations were shortage of school bus drivers; transition to the electrification of bus fleets, and the current inflationary context, particularly fuel costs.
The EMSB network consists of 77 schools and centres.
