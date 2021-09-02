Employers can require employees to be vaccinated: Legault

Employers in Quebec can require that employees be vaccinated before returning to work on site, Premier François Legault told a press conference Sept. 1.
The Quebec government for now, is still recommending that those working from home, continue to do so for now.
"Some jobs, where you have to return to the office, such as in factories, then it becomes the employer's decision to ensure the safety of all their employees and clients," Legault said. "So, it's up to the employer to make that decision."
Vincent Marissal, Québec solidaire's opposition critic regarding health, told the media that Legault is not being consistent regarding whether employers can fire employees who refuse to be vaccinated.
"Can he stop playing with our emotions and stay consistent?" Marissal added.
According to media reports, government ministers weighed in as well. Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said "the protection of employees, the protection of citizens take precedence."
Labour Minister Jean Boulet told the media that employers have to remember that employees have Charter rights and those rights "should not be infringed unless it is genuinely necessary and the level of risk is high enough to warrant it. justify it.... In a high-risk workplace, where there is a serious possibility of the virus spreading if people come to work without the vaccine, the employer could impose the vaccine. However, I would not recommend that he fire a person who is not vaccinated There are other alternatives, such as reassigning to another workplace environment."
Boulet also said the government is not going to interfere with the management practices of employers.
