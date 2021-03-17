Emergency vaccinations being launched for CSL, CDN-area parents, teachers

Quebec health officials are launching an emergency vaccination program March 18 for parents with children in daycares and schools in Côte St. Luc and two areas of Côte des Neiges-NDG, as well as teachers and staff, according to a document sent to daycare directors, obtained by the Covid Ecoles Quebec Twitter feed.
The specific areas are Côte St. Luc and the area east of Décarie Blvd. in Snowdon.
"We ask for your help in sending an invitation to all staff members and parents in your community, regardless of their age, to come and be vaccinated between March 22 and April 4 in one of the four mass vaccination centres in the CIUSS West Central area," says the French-language letter. "Only parents and teachers of these students can be vaccinated."
A possibly earlier similar letter was sent to JPPS-Bialik parents as well, which only mentions that parents will be vaccinated, but that more details were coming.
According to an apparent notification sent by a daycare in CSL to parents, those eligible can get vaccination appointments via the Clic Santé website at 9:30 a.m. March 18.
The letter says the CIUSSS South-Centre is closely following the COVID situation, and that it is aware of the increase in the occurrence of the UK variant in the northern part of CSL and Plamondon in Côte des Neiges.
The letter warns, as did Premier François Legault, that the UK variant could be the primary strain in the area in a short time, that it is more contagious and associated with an increased risk hospitalization and death amongst older and more vulnerable people.
"Our monitoring also shows that daycare and school environments are the driving force behind the sustained transmission of this variant, which accounts for almost 25 percent of all new cases of COVID in the CSL and Plamondon neighborhoods," the apparent CIUSS South-Centre document says, adding that the available vaccines are effective against the variant.
Côte St. Luc residents posting on the CSL Ideas Facebook page expressed their concerns about the general variant situation.
"CSL is in constant contact with public health officials," says a City of Côte St. Luc response. "The solution is to continue taking all the same precautions (distancing, masks, hand-washing, etc.). We also suggest people double-mask. The vaccinations are ongoing and we encourage everyone who is able to get it, to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.