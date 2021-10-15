The Quebec government announced Friday that it will deploy emergency financial assistance to victims of sexual and conjugal violence as part of the reform of the compensation system for victims of crime (IVAC).
The funds will be dispersed in the Laval and Montérégie regions first and in other areas of the province in the coming months.
Expenses for victims of violence whose safety is compromised will be covered in order to help them leave a dangerous environment on an emergency basis.
Transportation and accommodation costs as well as living expenses for victims and children in their care will be taken into account.
Victims will also be connected to services particular to their situation in order to meet their individual needs.
